New QUB report on Troubles trauma must lead to policy change and better outcomes: SEFF

​A new report that highlights shortcomings in the psychological services available to Troubles victims must now lead to policy change and better outcomes, a leading victims’ groups has said.
By Mark Rainey
Published 7th Aug 2023, 20:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 20:52 BST
SEFF director Kenny Donaldson. Photo: SEFFSEFF director Kenny Donaldson. Photo: SEFF
SEFF director Kenny Donaldson. Photo: SEFF

Commenting following publication of the ​Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) study, SEFF director Kenny Donaldson that despite much good work being done within the community and voluntary sectors, services have been “restrictive and inconsistent” across the health trusts

"The legacy of a terrorist campaign and wider Troubles remains stark for very many people,” he said.

"Physical injury is by its nature more visible than injuries impacting our psychological and mental health and wellbeing, and for this reason those who are blessed not to have been traumatised by the events of the Northern Ireland Troubles often have little understanding or empathy".

Mr Donaldson said: "It is the case that there has been some exceptional work carried out within the community and voluntary sector and also within the statutory sector in support of those most grievously impacted, however historically services have not been joined up, have often been restrictive and are inconsistent across the various health trust areas.

"All of us have collectively failed those suffering the most complex trauma conditions and we must do better. Going forward the new Regional Trauma Network structure which connects community and voluntary and statutory together will strive to develop approaches to deliver more appropriate interventions and support packages for victims/survivors ultimately leading to better outcomes and SEFF are privileged to be part of these conversations, alongside others".

Mr Donaldson described the QUB research as “timely,” but added: “However we are aware of many research reports over the years which remained just that – research reports without… policy change.

"We simply cannot afford to subject victims/survivors to further failure. This report along with other conversations being held must herald a new and improved way forward – this report cannot become another doorstop like others before it”.