Newcastle victim named locally as police launch murder investigation after man's body found

The scene at Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle, where police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead on Sunday night. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of the body of a man in a house in Newcastle on Sunday night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man has been named locally as Sean Small, and is understood to have been in his 80s.

Officers were called to an address in Slievenabrock Avenue at around 22.30, after receiving a report that a man had been found dead at a property in the County Down town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local politicians have expressed shock at the events – as police said the news would cause “shock and concern” in the close-knit community.

The PSNI has said their inquiries are at an early stage and have appealed to the public for information.

DUP MLA for the area Diane Forsythe said the news has “sent shockwaves through the community”.

She told the BBC: “It's devastating news to wake up to on bank holiday Monday in a quiet part of Newcastle here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the whole community is just really, really shocked. I would just urge anyone with information to cooperate with the police.”

South Down MLA Colin McGrath said “For such a violent death to occur in Newcastle will understandably cause concern and I would ask people to avoid speculation and to remain calm”.

The SDLP man said: “It is vital that the police are given every piece of information they need to carry out their investigation. Anyone who can assist should come forward without delay.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team, said: “We received a report at around 10.30pm on Sunday night, 24th August, that a man had been found dead in the Slievenabrock Avenue area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand this news will cause shock and concern within this close-knit community of Newcastle. Local people will see our officers in and around the area – with cordons still in place today (Monday).

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation, any dashcam or doorbell footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1746 24/08/25."