Police have named him as Mark Lovell.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 01/12/22. Police have previously said Mr Lovell may have been murdered as part of cross-border criminal gang drugs feud.

Speaking on Friday, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “This was a brutal and a senseless attack on a defenceless man. “We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan this attack.

Forensics at the scene on Friday as murder investigation gets under way after a man died following a shooting in Newry

“They lay in wait for their victim to come home and they essentially ambushed him and executed him. “The victim was a husband, he was a father and he was a son.