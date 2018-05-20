Newry priest being investigated by PSNI expects to return to work

Canon Francis Brown, a Newry-based priest, has stepped down from the ministry as police investigate a historical allegation against him.

The administrator of Newry Cathedral Parish issued a statement saying he expects to return to work when the investigation is over.

In a statement, he said: “I have been informed by Bishop Philip Boyce, the Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese, that an allegation of an historic nature has been made against me. The details of the allegation have not so far been made known to either myself or The Diocese.

“The complaint has been made recently and I understand that some time is required to have it investigated.

“Naturally, I have agreed therefore to step aside from my role as Administrator of the Parish for the time being to allow the investigation to be completed.

“In accordance with the agreed protocol I shall not be involved in ministry during that period of time.

“I wish to reassure all of my parishioners, my fellow priests, deacon and religious that I look forward to a thorough and expeditious examination of this matter and I expect to return to my work in the parish in the near future.

“I hope that you will remember me in your thoughts and prayers in the weeks ahead and I look forward to returning soon to again serve you in the Parish of Newry.”

The Diocese of Dromore had earlier confirmed that the PSNI are currently investigating a safeguarding allegation of an historic nature against a priest of the Diocese.

A spokesperson from the Dromore Communications Office said: “The Diocese and the priest are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation and will continue to do so.

“While this allegation is being investigated, and as part of the diocesan Safeguarding Procedures, the priest has voluntarily stepped aside from all public ministry pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The Diocese cannot make further comment at this time whilst an investigation is ongoing.”

The Diocese advise anyone who may have a concern of a safeguarding nature to contact the PSNI, Social Services, or the Diocesan Designated Safeguarding Officer on 07789917741.