Newtownabbey paint bomb attack racially motivated, say police

Paint bombs were thrown at a house in Newtownabbey yesterday (Sunday) in what police say was a racially motivated hate crime.

The incident took place in the early hours in the Fernagh Avenue area.

A boy and four adults, including Sergiu Preda (pictured), were inside the property.

Inspector Patton said: “At around 00.25am, it was reported that a number of paint bombs were thrown at the front of a house in the area with one smashing the front window.

“It was reported two men and two women all in their 20s and a young boy were inside the property during the incident, with thankfully no injuries reported.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.”

Condemning the attack, North Belfast Councillor Nuala McAllister said racism has no place in our society

“This was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious injury,” the Alliance representative said.

“My thoughts are with the victims of this crime. Racism has absolutely no place in our society and there is no excuse for this. This behaviour is not representative of the vast majority of people in this area, who are open and welcoming.

“I utterly condemn those who carried it out and I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting reference number 32 24/11/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.