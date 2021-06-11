Newtownabbey security alert ends after suspicious object examined

Road users are advised that an earlier security alert in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey has now ended.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:22 pm

A number of homes were evacuated earlier and motorists were advised to avoid the area between Hazelbank Roundabout and Station Road.

Providing an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A security alert at the Shore Road in Newtownabbey has ended after a suspicious object which was found in the area was examined and determined to be nothing untoward.”

----

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

PSNI badge

Click here to read Newtownabbey grandmother warns diabetics not to take eyesight for granted

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.