NI council forced to board up top community hub

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has been forced to board up 13 windows at one of their top community facilities.

After weeks of vandalism over the summer the council has had to board up the windows at Brownlow Community Hub.

Vandalism to the Brownlow Community Hub, Craigavon 24th August 2019. �Edward Byrne Photography

Council officers are in the process of assessing the damage so that any necessary repair work can be carried out as soon as possible.

Various play parks, including the state of the art play park in Brownlow, have suffered extensive damage and will cost the ratepayer thousands of pounds to repair.

Lord Mayor Councillor Mealla Campbell strongly condemned the destructive actions of vandals who targeted the popular community facility.

She said “This type of mindless vandalism is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Vandalism to the Brownlow Community Hub, Craigavon 24th August 2019. �Edward Byrne Photography

“This much-loved community facility is accessed by people of all ages for a wide range of activities and those responsible for breaking the windows should be thoroughly ashamed of their actions.

“It’s not acceptable either that public money should be used to fund repairs due to the irresponsible actions of a minority who do not respect these facilities. Whilst I ask that anyone with knowledge of this attack contact the police, I would also appeal for those involved to cease targeting these much valued community facilities.”