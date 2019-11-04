NI court of appeal rules civil servants can start compensation scheme for victims of historical abuse

The court of appeal in Northern Ireland has ruled that the Executive Office has the power to bring forward a compensation scheme for victims of historical institutional abuse.

It follows a case brought by a survivor of historical abuse referred to in court as JR80 to see compensation payments made to victims in the absence of devolved ministers.

The ruling was announced on Monday morning.

The ruling comes as Westminster considers legislation to introduce compensation payments before Parliament is dissolved on Tuesday ahead of the General Election.

More to follow.