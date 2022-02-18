NI detective in warning over ‘wireless’ car thefts after locked BMW stolen

PSNI

The theft, in the Windmill Road area of Saintfield, was reported stolen sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The car was locked and the house where the owner’s keys were kept was not broken into, prompting the warning from police about thieves using wireless technology to gain access to expensive cars.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Best said: “We received a report that a white BMW Gran Coupe car, which was parked outside a property, had been stolen. The vehicle was locked and entry was not gained to the vehicle owner’s house where the keys of the car were kept.

“We believe the car was taken sometime between 10.15pm on Wednesday (16th February) and 7am on Thursday (17th February). A number of other attempts of theft of vehicles were also reported in the area.

“Our enquiries are underway and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times and noticed any suspicious behaviour, or who knows the whereabouts of the car to call us on 101, quoting reference number 237 of 17/02/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The detective continued: “With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob,” he said.

“Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security. Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates.”