NI Secretary was presented with options to make Troubles legacy bill 'human rights compliant': UHRW

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris. Photo: Rory Arnold /No 10 Downing Street

Following NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris’s assertion that there were “no alternatives” put forward, the Ulster Human Rights Watch (UHRW) group has spoken out – saying it put forward several proposed amendments and recommendations to the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill that were cast aside.

The bill completed its final passage through Westminster on Tuesday and is expected to become law within days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lords had repeatedly pressed government ministers to rethink plans to offer a limited form of immunity to the perpetrators of crimes committed during the Troubles, aimed at encouraging them to share information with a truth recovery body.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bill, which would establish an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into offences committed during the 30 years of conflict.

UHRW advocacy manager, Axel Schmidt, said that UHRW committed to taking part in all public consultations on the legacy proposals since 2017.

“On each occasion our organisation submitted proposals for an alternative,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2018, UHRW opposed the Stormont House Agreement proposals and submitted detailed proposals for an alternative. These proposals were based on fundamental principles and a definition of victim of crime that were in compliance with Northern Ireland legislation and the European Convention on Human Rights.

“It is the sad reality that despite all the representations made, the UK Government has chosen not to take into account balanced proposals that were human rights compliant.”

Mr Schmidt said: “Since September 2022, when dealing with [the bill], UHRW has submitted 13 proposed amendments and 2 recommendations in order to make the legislation human rights compliant. Some of these proposals may have influenced minor amendments that were introduced in the House of Lords. However, the Secretary of State has not upheld them in the Commons.”