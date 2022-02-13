Police are investigating

It was reported just after 8pm that a man aged 18 had been assaulted. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment to a serious head injury.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “Police attended the Ulster Street scene close to Custom House Square following a report of the assault. Up to six people, including a girl in her teens, are believed to have been involved in this serious assault which has left this young man in hospital.

“Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1491 12/02/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

