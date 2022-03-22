NI Terrorism threat level has been lowered from SEVERE to SUBSTANTIAL - 'However, it is not a time for complacency'

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis said the decision to change the threat level has been taken by MI5, independently of Ministers.

The Northern Ireland-related Terrorism threat level is subject to continuous review. Judgements about the threat are based on a wide range of information and it has been assessed that the threat level has now met the threshold to lower.

BUT this is is the first time that the threat level in Northern Ireland has changed in 12 years.

According to the NIO statement, ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ means that a terrorist attack is likely and might well occur without further warning.

Government, police and intelligence agencies will continue to work tirelessly to address the threat posed by terrorism in all its forms.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP said: "This is the first time the threat level in Northern Ireland has changed since 2010 and shows the significant progress that Northern Ireland has made, and continues to make, towards a more peaceful, more prosperous and safer society.

“It is a testament to the ongoing commitment to protecting the peace process and tackling Northern Ireland-related terrorism, and the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 for their hard won gains over the past decade.

UVF graffiti in Mount Vernon, north Belfast

“However, it is not a time for complacency. There is still a minority who wish to cause harm in Northern Ireland. As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police.”

Welcoming the reduction of the Northern Ireland related terrorism threat level, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “Today, we welcome the reduction of the threat level from severe to substantial. The independent assessment means the threat has moved from an attack is ‘highly likely’, to ‘likely’.

“This is significant as it signals a success in the long-term efforts made by police officers and staff, our partners, and in particular the community, in achieving the kind of society that we all want and deserve.

“The successes that we have achieved over recent years, in preventing attacks, investigating and pursuing groups including the New IRA has brought us to where we are today.

The paramilitary threat

“Unfortunately, there is still a small group of people within our society who are intent on causing harm and dragging Northern Ireland back to the past. We will continue to pursue those individuals and bring them before the courts.

“The public won’t see an immediate change in how we deliver policing and our priority will remain the same, to deliver a visible, accessible and responsive community focused policing service to keep people safe.”

___________________________________________________________________________

