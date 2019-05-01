NI woman in 90s escapes injury in daytime robbery

An elderly woman in her 90s has been targeted in a daytime robbery in her home.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at the home of the pensioner in the Main Street area of Lack in Co Fermanagh on Tuesday, April 30.

Detective Constable Joanne Halliday said: “We received a report that sometime between 4.40 pm and 5.00 pm entry was gained to the property and a small amount of cash was taken.

“An older person was inside the property at the time of the incident but was not injured.

“It is despicable that an older and vulnerable person should have been targeted in this way and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1036 of 30/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.