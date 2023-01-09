Nine incidents of vehicle tampering being linked in Coleraine - PSNI appeal for information

In a statement the PSNI say these incidents of vehicle tampering, theft and criminal damage of vehicles happened in the Newbridge Drive and Knocklynn Park areas of Mountsandel in the early hours of January 8.The statement adds that a number of cars were entered and their gloveboxes opened.

Meanwhile, a coat and a digital spirit level were taken from another car.Sergeant Jamie Halligan said: "Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of Sunday or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 872 of 08/01/23.”You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/