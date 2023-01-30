In a statement police say they stopped one of the vehicles in the vicinity of Swanston Road North – and the other on the Antrim Road at around 10.50am.

The statement adds that they recovered a number of weapons including hatchets and machetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The occupants of the vans, nine men aged between 18 and 41, were arrested and have since charged with a number of offences to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Monday 30 January.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.