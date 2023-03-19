Nine-year-old girl who went missing in Belfast found safe and well
Police have located a nine-year-old girl who went missing in Belfast.
The PSNI had raised the alarm after Sophie Kane was reported missing in the Mersey Street area on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson said later: “We’ve located nine-year-old Sophie Kane who was missing in east Belfast.
“She is safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”