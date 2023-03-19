News you can trust since 1737
Nine-year-old girl who went missing in Belfast found safe and well

Police have located a nine-year-old girl who went missing in Belfast.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 19th Mar 2023, 15:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 17:27 GMT

The PSNI had raised the alarm after Sophie Kane was reported missing in the Mersey Street area on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson said later: “We’ve located nine-year-old Sophie Kane who was missing in east Belfast.

“She is safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”

Sophie Kane was reported missing in the Mersey Street area of east Belfast on Sunday afternoon but has been found safe and well
