‘No Irish, No Gay’ sign appears in NI town
A ‘No Irish, No Gay’ sign has appeared on a junction box in a Co Armagh town.
The stencilled lettering appeared on a junction box on a side street off Union Street, Lurgan at the weekend.
A Lurgan resident said: “This is clearly racist and homophobic and very offensive. It will be upsetting to a lot of people.
“It is just a disgrace and obviously done by people who have too much time on their hands.”
