No limit to numbers as UK opens new refugee scheme

It is part of a UK-wide scheme to receive those fleeing the Russian invasion.

No limit will be placed on the number of Ukrainians who can be offered a home in Britain, Michael Gove said yesterday.

The government launched the sponsorship scheme – Homes for Ukraine – yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters help a refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Communities Secretary Mr Gove told MPs Ukrainians will be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years under the scheme, with “full and unrestricted access to benefits, healthcare, employment and other support”.

Those offering a place to stay will receive a tax-free monthly payment of £350 which will not affect benefit entitlements or council tax status.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Gove said the number of Ukrainians now arriving in the UK is “rapidly increasing”, and the numbers will “grow even faster from tomorrow”, adding that the “unfailingly compassionate British public wants to help further”.

He said: “Today we are answering that call with the announcement of a new sponsorship scheme, Homes For Ukraine.

“The scheme will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored by individuals or organisations who can offer them a home. There will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can benefit from this scheme.

“The scheme will be open to all Ukrainian nationals and residents. They will be able to live and work in the United Kingdom for up to three years. They will have full and unrestricted access to benefits, health care, employment and other support.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities later clarified that the scheme will be open to Ukrainian nationals and immediate family members who were residents prior to January 1 – but did not include residents who are not Ukrainian nationals as an eligible group.

UK sponsors can be “of any nationality with any immigration status, provided they have at least six months leave to remain within the UK” and will need to provide accommodation for a “minimum of six months”.

Stormont’s Executive Office has strongly encouraged expressions of interest, and these can be made through an online portal.

A spokesman said officials are working at pace to be ready to offer sanctuary.

“While not all the details have yet been announced by Westminster, we are working at pace, making preparations so we stand ready to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees,” the spokesman said.

“Mindful of the pressure on social housing stock, officials are also engaging with councils and the voluntary and community sector to find creative ways of bringing suitable accommodation into use and identifying all available capacity.”