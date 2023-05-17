No new evidence of collusion in double sectarian murder linked to Johnny Adair, rules High Court judge

Colm Cameron pictured leaving Belfast High Court where judgment was being given on his legal challenge over the independence of a police investigation into the murder of his father. James Cameron was murdered by loyalists at a council depot in west Belfast in 1993. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mr Justice Humphreys held that the legal test for establishing any failure to properly investigate the killing of two Catholic council workers in west Belfast 30 years ago was not met.

He dismissed claims by one victim’s son that both the PSNI and the police ombudsman have breached Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

James Cameron, 54, and Mark Rodgers, 28, were shot dead at their Kennedy Way work depot in October 1993.

Several others were wounded in an attack carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) just three days after nine people died in the IRA’s notorious Shankill Road bombing.

Amid suspected security force collusion with the loyalist gunmen, Colm Cameron challenged the independence of a PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch probe into his father’s murder.

Judicial review proceedings were also taken against the police ombudsman for alleged delays in dealing with a complaint about the case lodged back in 2008.

The court heard the council workers were killed at a time when there was known to be a heightened risk against Catholic members of the community.

A book on the activities of Adair and the UFF C Company he commanded at that time referred to his alleged intention to plan a mass murder.

In 1995 Adair, nicknamed ‘Mad Dog’, was convicted of directing terrorism and sentenced to 16 years in prison, only to be released early as part of the Good Friday Agreement.

An internal power struggle saw him being ousted and expelled from the paramilitary organisation in 2002.

Responding to the legal challenge, police set out how two people were charged, convicted and jailed in connection to the attack – including a man who admitted both murders and UFF membership.

A senior PSNI detective stated that during the original investigation 60 suspects were interviewed, 16 arrests made and fingerprints checked against 78 people believed to be associated with the UFF.

He confirmed a telephone warning which referred to “Catholic depots” was issued to Belfast City Council on the day before the attack.