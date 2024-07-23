'No owner will be forced to give their dog up, but they apply for an Exemption Certificate': Stormont minister
Safeguards in place since July 5 include a requirement to ensure the dogs are muzzled and on a lead in public places, and a prohibition on the selling, gifting, exchanging or breeding from an XL Bully.
Now, Daera minister Andrew Muir is calling on all owners of the breed, who wish to apply and pay for an Exemption Certificate to do so once the scheme opens on August 9.
Mr Muir said owners should prepare for an Exemption Certificate application by ensuring dogs are neutered and microchipped with third party insurance, and by familiarising themselves with the stipulated conditions.
The deadline for exemption applications is December 31.
Mr Muir said he believes “the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and will take the necessary steps to comply with the new laws,” but Daera has warned that enforcement action will be taken if necessary.
Full details of the application process and the conditions for exemption can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs.
The penalties for breach of the new safeguards are up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine up to £5000.
Daera has said that “no owner will be forced to give their dog up,” but “they must be responsible and ensure they apply for an Exemption Certificate before the 31 December 2024”.
In a statement, Daera adds: “They must also comply with the strict conditions for exemption throughout the lifetime of the dog.
"If the owner of an XL Bully type dog does not wish to keep their dog long term, they can have their dog put to sleep by a vet and claim compensation to help with these costs.
"More details are available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs. However, if an owner chooses not to adhere to the measures, enforcement action will be taken.”
The statement addes: “Owners of XL Bully type dogs are advised to appropriately record and account for their dog. In Northern Ireland, all dogs must be licensed and microchipped at eight weeks old.
"It is an offence to own an unlicensed dog, unless the dog is exempted. More info is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/dog-licensing-and-microchipping#toc-1".
The USPCA has also published information to assist dog owners, reminding them that it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an Exemption Certificate, at a cost of £92.40, from January 1, 2025 onwards.
A spokesperson for the USPCA said: “The USCPA has been long opposed to breed specification legislation however, as a responsible charity we will of course comply with the NI Executive’s decision.
"Though it is heartbreaking to think that some dogs will be put to sleep as a result of this measure.
"We fully support legislation that protects public safety and hope that in the longer term NI Executive works with the Dog Control Coalition members to introduce measures which will move away from ‘deed and not breed’.
"We would encourage all XL Bully owners in Northern Ireland to ensure they meet with the legal requirements by the dates set out. In order to ensure they are able to keep their much loved family pet”.