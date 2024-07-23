A XL bully, during a protest against the government's decision to add XL bully dogs to the list of prohibited breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act. September 2023. Photo: Jacob King/PA

The owners of XL Bully dogs in Northern Ireland are being urged to “take immediate action” to comply with new legal requirements.

Safeguards in place since July 5 include a requirement to ensure the dogs are muzzled and on a lead in public places, and a prohibition on the selling, gifting, exchanging or breeding from an XL Bully.

Now, Daera minister Andrew Muir is calling on all owners of the breed, who wish to apply and pay for an Exemption Certificate to do so once the scheme opens on August 9.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Muir said owners should prepare for an Exemption Certificate application by ensuring dogs are neutered and microchipped with third party insurance, and by familiarising themselves with the stipulated conditions.

The deadline for exemption applications is December 31.

Mr Muir said he believes “the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and will take the necessary steps to comply with the new laws,” but Daera has warned that enforcement action will be taken if necessary.

Full details of the application process and the conditions for exemption can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs.

The penalties for breach of the new safeguards are up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine up to £5000.

Daera has said that “no owner will be forced to give their dog up,” but “they must be responsible and ensure they apply for an Exemption Certificate before the 31 December 2024”.

In a statement, Daera adds: “They must also comply with the strict conditions for exemption throughout the lifetime of the dog.

"If the owner of an XL Bully type dog does not wish to keep their dog long term, they can have their dog put to sleep by a vet and claim compensation to help with these costs.

"More details are available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs. However, if an owner chooses not to adhere to the measures, enforcement action will be taken.”

The statement addes: “Owners of XL Bully type dogs are advised to appropriately record and account for their dog. In Northern Ireland, all dogs must be licensed and microchipped at eight weeks old.

"It is an offence to own an unlicensed dog, unless the dog is exempted. More info is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/dog-licensing-and-microchipping#toc-1".

The USPCA has also published information to assist dog owners, reminding them that it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an Exemption Certificate, at a cost of £92.40, from January 1, 2025 onwards.

A spokesperson for the USPCA said: “The USCPA has been long opposed to breed specification legislation however, as a responsible charity we will of course comply with the NI Executive’s decision.

"Though it is heartbreaking to think that some dogs will be put to sleep as a result of this measure.

"We fully support legislation that protects public safety and hope that in the longer term NI Executive works with the Dog Control Coalition members to introduce measures which will move away from ‘deed and not breed’.