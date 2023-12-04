No united response to riots in Dail as Sinn Fein tables motion of no confidence

​The riots in Dublin should have been met with a unified response in the Dail, the Tanaiste said as he questioned the Sinn Fein motion of no confidence in the justice minister.

Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin

Sinn Fein's motion of no confidence in Helen McEntee on Tuesday is set to be countered by a motion of confidence tabled by the Government – a vote the minister is largely anticipated to win.

Tens of millions of euro of damage was done to public infrastructure after disorder in the Irish capital last month which saw buses, trams and Garda cars set on fire and shops in O'Connell St and Henry St looted.

The disorder flared after a knife attack on three children and their care assistant in the north inner city. Social media reports in the immediate aftermath of the attack suggested an immigrant was responsible, leading to the serious disorder.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has since confirmed that the man suspected of carrying out the attack is an Irish citizen who has been in Ireland for 20, but not born in the state.

Sinn Fein has tabled the motion of no confidence in Ms McEntee after claiming gardai lost control of the city. Its leader Mary Lou McDonald said there needs to be accountability for the "catastrophic failure" to keep people safe.

Ms McDonald said a lack of Garda members and Government inaction have resulted in people feeling less safe in the city, as well as in other parts of the country.

On Monday, Tanaiste Micheal Martin predicted the minister will receive "strong" Government support and backing from several independent TDs.

"Motions of confidence have become mechanisms that are used with increasing regularity by opposition, particular by Sinn Fein," he said.

"So, I think, you know, there will be strong Government support and clearly a number of independents have indicated their support as well.

"So, I expect the motion of confidence in Helen McEntee to be passed tomorrow. I think obviously Government will table a motion of confidence, is my expectation, and I believe that will be passed.