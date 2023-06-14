Noah Donohoe with his mother Fiona. The Belfast teenager was found dead in June 2020 six days after he went missing

The hearing was told that the family of Noah want all issues around the disclosure of police material in the case settled before the inquest takes place.

Noah, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in the city in June 2020 six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends.

His mother Fiona Donohoe is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding the death of her son through the inquest process.

The inquest was originally scheduled to take place last year, but was then delayed after a ruling from coroner Joe McCrisken that it should proceed with a jury, following an application from Noah's mother.

At a brief pre-inquest review at Laganside Courthouse on Wednesday, counsel for the coroner Declan Quinn said he had reached out to legal representatives of both the Donohoe family and the PSNI in advance of the hearing.

He said: “The focus of the next of kin is on settling all disclosure issues in advance of any hearing date.”

Mr Quinn said the family had sought clarity on two separate tranches of CCTV.

He said the police would share one tranche with the family, but said that communication was continuing over the second and it may require a court ruling.

He said: “Work has been ongoing but further work is required before a finalised inquest date can be set.”

Brenda Campbell KC, representing the Donohoe family, said the next of kin required further information on a number of issues. She said: “One was in relation to forensic toxicology. We had queried the extent of the forensic toxicology investigations and also the availability of samples.”

The second related to the request for CCTV footage close to Noah's home address.

She said: “We received a response that one of the items of CCTV constitutes several days of footage and would take weeks of working hours to view, it would not be disclosed to us because it was not relevant and our request was disproportionate.”