Noah Donohoe protest calls for ‘transparency’ at inquest

There appeared to be well in excess of 1,000 people at the protest when it officially began at 1pm.

Carrying signs and banners calling for “Justice for Noah”, people chanted “no PII” and “Tell the truth”.

Some wore blue-and-white striped GAA-style jerseys with the number 14 on the back, Noah’s age when he died.

A rally takes place at Belfast City Hall against the granting of a Public Interest Immunity Certificate in the case of Noah Donohoe. The 14 year old went missing in June 2020 and his body was discovered in a storm drain six days later. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

His mother, Fiona Donohoe, hopes to find answers to some of the questions surrounding Noah’s death through the inquest process, and has called for police files relating to the investigation to be released in full.

Ms Donohoe spoke briefly at the end of the protest to thank supporters for attending.

Sinn Fein MP for North Belfast John Finucane said that Noah’s mother’s “fight for the answers she deserves” is supported by many.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll called on Policing Board members to sever ties with the PSNI over how Noah’s case has been “mishandled”.

“There should be no backroom discussions with the PSNI until the PII is scrapped and there is a proper, transparent attempt to get justice for Noah Donohoe,” he told the protest.

“If there are members of the Policing Board here today, then I would call on them and their colleagues to resign from that board.

“Severing that link with the PSNI would send a strong message to this campaign and to the Donohoe family that you will not be associated with a process which attempts to withhold information from a mother about the death of her son.”

The event finished with a minute’s silence and the release of doves.

The demonstration comes after NI Secretary of State Shailesh Vara signed off on a request by the PSNI for public interest immunity (PII) in relation to three police files that are to be used during the inquest.

The application to redact sensitive materials needs to be supported by a certificate signed by the secretary of state for Northern Ireland or another Northern Ireland Office minister.

The law firm representing the Donohoe family expressed “grave concerns” over Mr Vara’s actions, claiming that the move appeared to “exacerbate rather than allay deeply held concerns”.