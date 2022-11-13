Police said they were in attendance after a “sudden death” in the Ballymoney area on Friday night.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a call shortly after 12.30pm on Friday following reports of a “farm incident”.

A funeral notice for Noah said he was "the precious son of Johnny and Corrina and adored brother of Cohen".

Two--year-Noah McAleese tragically died after a farm accident in Ballymoney.

His grandparents were Seamus and Betty and Kieran and the late Rosemary Cassidy.

A Mass of the Angels will be celebrated on Monday 14 November at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Dunloy with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

North Antrim MLA Dr Patricia O’Lynn said her thoughts were with the family of the child who are facing “unspeakable heartbreak”.

Police are working with health and safety authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-boy in a farming accident in Co Antrim.

Environmental health officers from Causeway Coast and Glens Council are also liaising with the PSNI and Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) over the incident in Ballymoney on Friday.

“Ballymoney is a close-knit town and this news has sent waves of grief across the community,” she said.

Ballymoney DUP councillor Mervyn Storey said the family of the boy have been plunged into sorrow.

“Words are hard to find in commenting on this tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a little two-year-old boy,” Mr Storey said.

“It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.”

He said of the incident that he thought as a grandfather himself “how unbearable it would be to have to deal with such grief”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family and the wider family circle at this time of sorrow and loss and assure them of our sympathy and support,” he added.

Local UUP councillor Darryl Wilson, said on Facebook, the “entire community’s heart is broken” by the “terrible tragedy”.