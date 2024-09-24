North Antrim woman blames co-defendant for inflicting catastrophic injuries on young child

Newry Courthouse

A north Antrim woman on trial accused of causing catastrophic injuries to a very young child which left him blind and brain damaged today laid the blame at the feet of her husband and co-defendant.

Giving often tearful evidence on her own behalf at Newry Crown Court, Amanda Fulton blamed her husband Christopher for inflicting the injuries which experts said were akin to those a child might sustain in a car crash.

She told defence SC Seamus McNeill she considered the time line put forward by numerous experts that the young child sustained his injuries in the 12 hour period before he was admitted to hospital on 7 November 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What did that lead you to think?” the senior barrister enquired, and Mrs Fulton told him: “That there was only one possible person that could have done this to the little boy.”

“Who was that,” asked Mr McNeill.

Wiping away her tears and with her shoulders shaking with emotion, 35-year-old Mrs Fulton replied simply, “Chris.”

The Fultons, both 35-years-old and from Rockfield Gardens in Mosside, near Ballymoney, are accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing or allowing the child to suffer significant physical harm and a charge of child cruelty in that they allegedly wilfully neglected the child in a manner likely to cause him suffering, alleged to have been committed on dates between 5 - 8 November 2019.

The couple face a further allegation of child cruelty but this final charge is alleged to have been committed between 17 October and 2 November, and prosecution KC Toby Hedworth has explained that is because some of the child’s rib fractures were found to be older and already healing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury have heard that when the “very young child” was admitted to the Royal Belfast Hospital for sick children, doctors found that he had sustained a multitude of injuries which threatened his life including:

Fractured skull with associated bleeding to the brain and retinal bleeding;

26 rib fractures;

Fractures to both thigh bones;

Fractures to both shin bones;

Fractured wrist;

Multiple liver lacerations.

When he formally opened the trial three weeks ago, Mr Hedworth told the jury the Crown case is that the child was subjected to significant blunt force trauma whether by a punch with a closed fist or potentially being thrown or dropped on to a hard surface, shaking which was violent enough to cause fractures, and compression with sufficient force that would fracture multiple ribs.

The senior barrister explained how the prosecution believe one or other of the defendants inflicted the injuries at a time and place when their co-accused was “in close proximity” and would have known the young child was being harmed yet they did nothing to intervene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury have heard evidence from numerous medical expert witnesses describe the injuries suffered by the child as “severe and significant” and were so serious that he would have died without medical intervention.

The range of consultant paediatric doctors have all agreed that an incident involving blunt force trauma and potential shaking with an adult compressing the rib cage would be a possible explanation for the “non-accidental injuries.”

Today’s claims by Mrs Fulton is the first time in almost four years that she has hypothesised her husband may be the culprit.

Last week the jury heard that during a series of police interviews, she maintained “I don’t have any explanation” for how the child came to suffer such a constellation of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her evidence in chief today, she recounted to Mr McNeill that it was around 10am that the child awoke but was “very, very sleepy - his eyes were only half open” so the couple contacted the GP.

The jury have heard how the GP saw the child around 4pm and when he saw that one of the child’s pupils had blown, an indication of a potential brain injury, he was taken initially to the Causeway Hospital and then rushed to the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children where doctors told them the child was critical and could die.

“I honestly don’t know what I was thinking [at that stage],” she told Mr McNeill, “I just kept thinking please let him be ok.”

“Did you hurt him in anyway, did you lose your temper for instance and lose control of yourself,” Mr McNeill demanded to know.

“No I did not,” Mrs Fulton maintained.

The trial continues tomorrow when the defendant will be crossed examined by her husband’s barrister.