North Belfast property attacked in suspected arson - appeal for witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack on a house in north Belfast yesterday evening, Sunday August 27
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST
The front door of a house in North Belfast has been set alight in a suspected arson attack Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEyeThe front door of a house in North Belfast has been set alight in a suspected arson attack Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye
Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 10pm, we received a report that the front door of a property in the Cliftonpark Avenue area had been set on fire.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze which is believed to have been started by an accelerant being poured on the door and set alight.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1836 of 27/08/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.