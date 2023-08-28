North Belfast property attacked in suspected arson - appeal for witnesses to come forward

The front door of a house in North Belfast has been set alight in a suspected arson attack Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 10pm, we received a report that the front door of a property in the Cliftonpark Avenue area had been set on fire.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze which is believed to have been started by an accelerant being poured on the door and set alight.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1836 of 27/08/23.”