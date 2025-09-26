North Belfast scrambler incident: 19-year-old arrested and released on bail
Police said the scrambler was spotted at around 2:25pm on the Ligoneil Road area, where it was being driven at speed. The vehicle then mounted the pavement close to pedestrians before making off towards the Crumlin Road.
Officers later located the rider in the Ballysillan Avenue area, where he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and theft. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Sergeant McConville urged the public to report sightings of scramblers or similar vehicles being used in built-up areas.
He added: “If you own or use a scrambler, you should be aware the majority are restricted to off-road use only. This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere ‘off-road’. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or online via psni.police.uk/report. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.