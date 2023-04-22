News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
2 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
3 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
4 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
5 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

North Down petrol bomb attack sets car alight amid ‘drug gangs feud’

A car has been set alight in what is believed to be the latest incident in a feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

Police have issued an appeal for information about what they termed a petrol bomb attack in Ballywalter on Friday evening. A PSNI spokesperson said officers received a report just before 11pm that a car had been set alight outside a property in the Greyabbey Road area.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished," they said. "This is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with inquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2240 of 21/04/23."

Most Popular

Last month there were several days of violence linked to the loyalist dispute in Co Down. A number of properties were attacked in the Ards and North Down area in the dispute between drugs gangs which police have said are made up of expelled members of the UDA.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished,”“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished,”
“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished,”