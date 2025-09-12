An 80-year-old Londonderry man who held "a trusted role" within North Tyrone Credit Union has been jailed for one year after stealing over £300,000. Photo: Google Maps.

An 80-year-old Londonderry man who held "a trusted role" within a Co Tyrone Credit Union has been jailed for one year after stealing over £300,000.

Andrew Deans, from the Waterside area, pleaded guilty to Fraud by Abuse of Position and Theft on 26 September 2024.

Dungannon Crown Court today handed down a two year sentence, half to be served in custody and half on licence.

The complex investigation into Deans’ offending was led by the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The crime came to light after concerns were raised by a shareholder of North Tyrone Credit Union.

They discovered a significant sum of money had been withdrawn from their account by Deans without their knowledge or permission.

Many of Deans’ victims were aged over 70 and the money he stole from them was their long-term savings, police said.

He was arrested by police in July 2023 and charged with offences in January 2024.

Criminal Investigation Department Detective Inspector Gordon Hanbidge said: “Deans knew many of his victims personally. In many cases, he was friends with them for over 20 years, some for even longer, and he used several methods to defraud them.

“When shareholders gave him money to lodge into their accounts, he kept it, never recording it officially on the Credit Union system. He withdrew money from shareholders' accounts without their permission, forging signatures and using fraudulent documentation.

"He took out loans in shareholders’ names without their knowledge or permission. He was able to take most of the withdrawals and loans in cash and also move the money between shareholders’ accounts to attempt to hide missing funds.

“Deans was trusted implicitly to safeguard money shareholders’ gave him. He saw no wrong in his actions. He abused his position - as a friend and in his trusted role within the Credit Union - to betray his victims in the most despicable and calculating way. His actions were beyond brazen.

"The victims have all got their money back, which is at last of some comfort and relief for them. But it should never have happened in the first place, and Deans’ actions have caused immeasurable hurt to the Credit Union and to the shareholders impacted. Trust was used and abused, which is reprehensible."

'Hurt and betrayal'

One of the shareholders impacted, and who knew Deans for more than 20 years, described him as "the ultimate conman" who had "no moral compass" and "who stole for greed, not need".

She said that “former close friends, including ourselves, were hard working class people who paid into pension schemes to be able to enjoy retirement”.

She added that "the hurt and betrayal" he caused “cannot be underestimated”.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge thanked the victims for their patience, dignity and co-operation with what was a complex investigation.

The DI also thanked colleagues from our Economic Crime Unit for their assistance.

He added: "To anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar crime, I would encourage you to tell us what has happened. We are here to help, and we will investigate and do all we can to put offenders before the court.”