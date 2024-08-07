Lanie said she had moved to Ballyclare five months ago to take up a job. "I did not expect this to happen here in my area. I told my parents I was safe. My area is peaceful", she told BBC News NI.Lanie’s parents back in the Philippines were worried about their daughter and eight-year-old granddaughter when they read about racist rioting in Belfast."I like it here, I came here to support the people here,” she said. “I love doing this job and then suddenly, an experience like this, it’s really hard. I am still in shock."I know we are just foreigners here and not really local people so I wish they would accept us, what we do is serve their people, we came here to work not to harm their country," she said. "Now I don’t know if I should stay or not, but hopefully it will be sorted out."I have to move on, continue life, forgive those people and I still pray they will not do this to others".Her landlord said she was "a hard working healthcare worker who is very well respected by her neighbours."