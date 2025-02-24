Northern Ireland Assembly hears calls for information to find Lisa Dorrian

Lisa Dorrian, who has been missing since Monday February 28, 2005

The Northern Ireland Assembly has heard calls for information around the disappearance of Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian ahead of the 20th anniversary.

Miss Dorrian , 25, from Bangor, was last seen at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert on February 28 2005 and is believed to have been murdered.

Her body has never been recovered despite extensive searches and years of campaigning by her family.

North Down Alliance MLA Connie Egan said she would urge anyone with information to come forward.

Lisa Dorrian’s father John and her sisters Michelle (centre) and Joanne (right) sitting at a memorial bench to Lisa at Castle Park in Bangor in 2021

Ms Egan spoke during members' statements at the start of Monday's plenary session at the Assembly.

"Lisa's disappearance shocked not just people from the area but those across Northern Ireland , a beautiful young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just disappeared," she told MLAs.

"It is a travesty that she has still not been found 20 years later.

"It is hard to imagine the pain and torment that her family has had to endure, tragically Lisa's mother Patricia passed in 2015 having never got answers, justice or a proper burial for her daughter.

"The family have now campaigned for 20 years with the simple message, 'Let's find Lisa'.

"Today, I'm appealing to anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI.

"Twenty years on and we know there are people in our community who know what happened to Lisa, I urge them to search their conscience and do the right thing, it's not too late, let's find Lisa."

DUP MLA Stephen Dunne also called for information to help find Miss Dorrian .

"Lisa's disappearance has left an irreplaceable hole in the lives of her loving family and friends, and continues to leave a very dark shadow right across our local community to this very day as her body has tragically never been found," he said.

"For two decades, Lisa's family has endured unimaginable pain and heartache, yet they have shown throughout extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in their quest for justice.

"Their campaign to find answers has not only kept Lisa's memory alive but has also shone a light on the issue of unresolved cases right across Northern Ireland .

"I wish to commend the family for their bravery and resilience in continuing to search for truth and justice, and to find Lisa.

"No family should ever have to face the additional heartbreak of not being able to bury a lost loved one.

"I would take this opportunity once again as we mark this 20th anniversary to urge anyone with any information at all that might help this grieving family 20 years (on) to bring it to the PSNI immediately.