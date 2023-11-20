Northern Ireland church thankful to 'Guardian Angel' after arson attack is quickly thwarted
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just before 10pm last night police received a report that the side door of Our Lady & St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Castle Street had been set alight.
In a social media post today the church said that Father Damian McCaughan was first on the scene after fire alarms were set off.
The church said: “Luckily our Guardian Angel looked after us and the fire was quickly picked up by the alarms. Fr Damian was able to extinguish the flames before they did too much damage.
"Special thanks to PSNI Causeway Coast & Glens who attended promptly. Anyone with any information should contact the police.”
PSNI’s Sergeant Moody said: “The fire was extinguished before the arrival of officers and thankfully no injuries were reported.
“Some damage was caused to the door as a result of the fire and we are investigating what happened as a deliberate arson attack.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1540 19/11/23.
“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the Castle Street area of the town and near the church on Sunday evening between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, and noticed anything suspicious, to get in touch.”Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/
Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan condemned the attack and appealed to anyone with information to report it to the PSNI.