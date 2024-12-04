Northern Ireland crime: Man arrested and cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000 seized

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of around £200,000 in Ballygawley yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 3rd December.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Monaghan said: “Shortly before 3pm officers were called to an address in the Dungannon Road area.

“A sophisticated cannabis factory was uncovered and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion possession of a class b controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.

“He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis factory in Ballygawley

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.”