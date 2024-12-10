Northern Ireland crime: Man arrested following security alert which closed roads in the Ranaghan Road area of Maghera
The security alert ended earlier yesterday evening, Wednesday 11th December – after a number of homes in the area had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure while officers carried out a public safety operation.
But residents were last night able to return to their homes as all roads re-opened.
Detective Inspector Fenton said: “Although the security alert has ended, officers remain at the scene and our enquiries are continuing.
“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”
Detective Inspector Fenton added: “A further update will be provided in due course and, in the meantime, I wish to thank local people who were inconvenienced for their patience and understanding.”
Earlier road closures were put in place at the junctions with Ballyknock Road and Tirkane Road.