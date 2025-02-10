Northern Ireland crime: Man charged with a series of burglaries at commercial premises in Belfast City Centre

By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:07 BST
A 33-year-old man is to appear before the court in relation to a series of burglaries in commercial premises in Belfast City Centre.
He has been charged with a number of offences including three counts of burglary, an attempted burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 10th February.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It is understood the charges are related to three burglaries at commercial premises and an attempted burglary in the Belfast City Centre area between October 2024 and February 2025.

The man was arrested by local policing officers yesterday, Sunday 9th October.

