Northern Ireland crime: Masked men threw masonry at a number of houses in sectarian-motivated hate crime
In a statement Inspector Hamilton said: "It was reported that at around 9.45pm, a group of masked individuals entered the Annalee Street and Alloa Street areas and threw masonry at a number of houses.
"Damage was caused to windows as a result.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances and we are treating these incidents as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.
"Anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1937 of 21/5/25."
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.