Northern Ireland crime: Masked men threw masonry at a number of houses in sectarian-motivated hate crime

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after reports of criminal damage at residential properties in north Belfast on Wednesday, May 21.

In a statement Inspector Hamilton said: "It was reported that at around 9.45pm, a group of masked individuals entered the Annalee Street and Alloa Street areas and threw masonry at a number of houses.

"Damage was caused to windows as a result.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances and we are treating these incidents as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1937 of 21/5/25."