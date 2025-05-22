Northern Ireland crime: Masked men threw masonry at a number of houses in sectarian-motivated hate crime

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd May 2025, 13:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after reports of criminal damage at residential properties in north Belfast on Wednesday, May 21.
Read More
PSNI probe sectarian hate crime after memorial stone spray-painted in Garvagh

In a statement Inspector Hamilton said: "It was reported that at around 9.45pm, a group of masked individuals entered the Annalee Street and Alloa Street areas and threw masonry at a number of houses.

"Damage was caused to windows as a result.

Alloa Street, Belfast - Google maps.jpgAlloa Street, Belfast - Google maps.jpg
Alloa Street, Belfast - Google maps.jpg

"Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances and we are treating these incidents as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1937 of 21/5/25."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice