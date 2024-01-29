Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total of 298 people were arrested for drink/drug driving between 1 December and 1 January, a decrease of 3.9% compared to last year.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department, said: “Despite urging drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving, almost 300 people ignored our warning and were arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 298 motorists now find themselves facing the prospect of starting 2024 with a court appearance and losing their driving license, which may have a huge impact on their life, that of their family and probably their career.

The PSNI arrested almost 300 people for drink driving over the Christmas period.

“These figures show that If you drink and drive you will be caught, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished.

“It is extremely frustrating and concerning that a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others, by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.

“Driving with drink or drugs, drastically increases the chances of a causing a collision. It only takes one drink. If you’re driving, don’t drink any alcohol at all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the tests carried out, 4.9% (355) resulted in a fail or failed to provide a specimen, compared to 5.2% last year.

The youngest person arrested was 14 years old while the oldest was 82.

Belfast had the highest number of arrests, with 65, while Fermanagh and Omagh experienced the largest decrease compared to last year, dropping from 31 to 9.

Men accounted for the majority (82.6%) of arrests, while over half of those arrested were aged 30 and 49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest breath test reading was 159 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, which was over 4.5 times the legal limit of 34.

Initial figures show that officers carried out 7,250 tests throughout December.