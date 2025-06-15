Northern Ireland immigration and riots: PSNI welcome reduction in street violence with 'some sporadic disturbances' in Lurgan and Carrickfergus
Rioting began after a peaceful protest in Ballymena last week, and also spread in part to places such as Portadown and Larne.
Rioters particularly targeted the homes of foreign nationals, to widespread condemnation.
So far police have made 24 arrests, 14 of which have seen people charged to court, while 64 police officers have been injured.
Police have also issued photos of other people they wish to speak to.
Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “Our heightened presence in our local communities and continued community engagement to de-escalate violence continued last night, but thankfully, the situation was much calmer than we have seen in recent days. “I issued a public plea to parent/guardians and families of young people who have been driving the criminal activity in some areas to warn them of the serious consequences of their actions. I am asking for continued conversations amongst local families to deter young people from criminalising themselves.” Last night officers dealt with some sporadic disturbances in different locations, including an incident of attempted criminal damage to a vehicle in Carrickfergus. This has resulted in a 40-year-old man being charged to court next month. Following a report of a group of people throwing bottles at addresses in Lurgan, two boys, aged 14 and 12, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage before being street bailed.
Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area on Saturday, June 13, on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug. He remains in police custody. ACC Jones said the PSNI Public Order Enquiry Team are working "day and night" to identify those who have been involved in the disorder over the last number of days. “Our Chief Constable and other members of the senior team have been meeting with local community representatives of those affected over the weekend so we can support them as best we can and offer reassurance of our policing operation to restore calm. “Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets. So, just as we will seek justice for women and girls who report heinous crimes to us, we will also seek justice for local innocent families who are being targeted by criminality fuelled by hate. “To date, we have made 24 arrests, 14 of which have resulted in individuals being charged to court. We will continue to robustly investigate the disorder over the last number of days but do not want to see any more young people criminalised by being caught up in this activity. “Sixty-four of our colleagues have been injured and I commend their bravery and determination. Their unwavering efforts over the last number of days have resulted in a reduction of disorder and I hope the local communities who have been targeted have felt the support of our frontline teams. “To come under sustained attack when you are there to serve and protect all is disheartening to say the least. They have been steadfast in their commitment to restore peace and I am proud of them all. “As our investigation continues, we have already released images of a number of individuals we want to identify and interview in connection with our ongoing investigation. In releasing these images, I am asking the wider community to step forward and help us.
Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1 A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/