Northern Ireland judge asks why he sees so many cases of motorists driving at over 100mph

Court news

​A Northern Ireland judge has questioned why he is constantly seeing cases involving motorists driving at over 100mph

​And District Judge Nigel Broderick also asked Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena if drivers were not aware of the dangers involved in such speeds.

A judge was told Martin Carville (29), of Siulnamona Court in Belfast, was detected doing 102mph in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway on July 4 this year after being informed his partner had gone into labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a prosecutor began outlining the speed, the judge said: "Why am I constantly seeing drivers driving at excess of 100mph. There is hardly a day goes by that I haven't got these cases in front of me. "Is nobody aware of the dangers of driving so fast and the risks to their licence when they do so?"

A defence barrister said the defendant was aware and "it is not wasted on him". The lawyer then told the court that what "set this case perhaps slightly different from others" was that the defendant received a phone call saying his partner had gone into labour.

The defendant had been in the Ballycastle area and he was panicked and determined to get to his partner.

Judge Broderick said: "There is always a reason. When you hit somebody at 100mph, even if you are going to put out a fire, it is still cold comfort for the person you hit. "I have no doubt in his own mind he thought he was doing the right thing but by trying to solve one problem he was creating another one".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told the defendant: "I deliver this warning to defendants all too often. I take a dim view of anyone who drives at 100mph.

"No doubt you felt there was a good reason because you were running to the aid of your partner who was about to give birth but in doing so you created danger on the roads and had there been an accident at this speed there could have been significant injury if not worse".