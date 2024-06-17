Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long to raise age of criminal responsibility from 10 years of age
Under current legislation children aged 10 can be arrested and taken to a youth court if they commit a crime.
The minimum age of criminal responsibility is also 10 in England and Wales but is 12 in Scotland.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said her officials are preparing an options paper following a public consultation in 2022.
She said any change will require new legislation and consent from the rest of the Executive.
Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, she said she has been clear about her commitment to raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility in NI.
"At 10 years of age our current minimum age of criminal responsibility is the lowest in Europe," she said.
"In raising it, we are not saying that children's offending behaviour should be ignored but they should not face the full force of the justice system."
Ms Long said a public consultation carried out in 2022 showed "overwhelming support" for an increase in the age, with the majority supporting 14 years.
"Based on the outcome of the consultation, my officials have developed an options paper, and I intend to share this with my Executive colleagues to seek their views on my proposals," she said.
However the chairperson of the Stormont Justice Committee, DUP MLA Joanne Bunting, said that the consultation responses were not clear.
“This is a deeply complex and controversial issue,” she said. “The consultation responses were not clear cut in terms of what the age of criminal responsibility should be.
“The heinous murder of Jamie Bulger in 1993 and the horrific details of his torture by two 10-year-olds still looms large in the nation's collective psyche.
“Given the seriousness of some crimes, the impact on victims is just as severe as if an adult had carried them out.
"Therefore the minister must explain how she plans to strike the balance between not criminalising children unnecessarily in some cases, and in ensuring justice is seen to be done and seen to be done for victims.”