Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under current legislation children aged 10 can be arrested and taken to a youth court if they commit a crime.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility is also 10 in England and Wales but is 12 in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justice Minister Naomi Long said her officials are preparing an options paper following a public consultation in 2022.

Jon Venables (left) and Robert Thompson were both ten when they killed-two-year-old Jamie Bulger.

She said any change will require new legislation and consent from the rest of the Executive.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, she said she has been clear about her commitment to raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility in NI.

"At 10 years of age our current minimum age of criminal responsibility is the lowest in Europe," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In raising it, we are not saying that children's offending behaviour should be ignored but they should not face the full force of the justice system."

Jon Venables (left) and Robert Thompson were both ten when they tortured and murdered two-year-old Jamie Bulger in 1993 in England.

Ms Long said a public consultation carried out in 2022 showed "overwhelming support" for an increase in the age, with the majority supporting 14 years.

"Based on the outcome of the consultation, my officials have developed an options paper, and I intend to share this with my Executive colleagues to seek their views on my proposals," she said.

However the chairperson of the Stormont Justice Committee, DUP MLA Joanne Bunting, said that the consultation responses were not clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a deeply complex and controversial issue,” she said. “The consultation responses were not clear cut in terms of what the age of criminal responsibility should be.

“The heinous murder of Jamie Bulger in 1993 and the horrific details of his torture by two 10-year-olds still looms large in the nation's collective psyche.

“Given the seriousness of some crimes, the impact on victims is just as severe as if an adult had carried them out.