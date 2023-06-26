News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland legacy bill: House of Lords rips out immunity measure from controversial government Troubles bill

Peers have this afternoon ripped out a key part of controversial plans aimed at dealing with Northern Ireland’s troubled past which critics have branded an amnesty.
By PA Reporters
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 18:01 BST

The House of Lords backed by 197 votes to 185, majority 12, a demand to remove the immunity measure from the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

A short time earlier, peers inflicted a defeat on the Government in backing by 203 to 179, majority 24, a move to ensure a minimum standard for case reviews by a new truth recovery body, known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

This would require investigations are conducted to criminal standards, along the lines of Operation Kenova, which saw former Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher lead fresh probes into a number of atrocities.

Lord Jonathan Caine spoke for the government during the debate in the House of Lords today.Lord Jonathan Caine spoke for the government during the debate in the House of Lords today.
The Government saw off a move by 191 votes to 183, majority eight, a bid to ensure a public prosecution is treated as having begun when a file is passed to the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland.

The Government has committed to resolve a legal loophole and prevent a flood of compensation claims as a result of a court ruling in favour of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams.

Peers had called on ministers to block damages over a technicality during the use of internment at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland minister Lord Caine confirmed the Government would be bringing forward the changes.

He told the House of Lords: “I will commit to bringing forward an amendment at third reading next week following consideration by officials and lawyers that addresses all of these matters.”

  • This report will be updated as more information comes in.