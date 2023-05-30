News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland Marks and Spencer store ban for woman accused of stealing more that £10,000 worth of food and drink

​A woman who has allegedly stolen more than £10,000 worth of food and drink from Marks & Spencer is to be barred from all of its stores, a High Court judge ordered today.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 10:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:41 BST
Marks and Spencer ban for alleged shoplifterMarks and Spencer ban for alleged shoplifter
Marks and Spencer ban for alleged shoplifter

Beverly McNeilly, 43, is accused of carrying out repeated high-value raids in a targeted campaign against the retailer’s branches in Belfast.

The prohibition was imposed as part of conditions under which the heroin addict secured release from custody.

Granting bail, Mr Justice Rooney told her: “You must not enter any Marks & Spencer premises, that is very important.”

McNeilly, of McAllister Court in Belfast, is charged with four thefts and five burglaries between January 3 and May 15 this year.

The alleged shoplifting spree occurred at outlets on Boucher Road and Forestside Shopping Centre.

Prosecutors claim she took trolley loads of groceries and alcohol worth several hundreds of pounds without any payment.

In one incident she took 30 expensive steaks from one of the stores, it was alleged.

By that stage McNeilly had been issued with a trespass notice in a bid to keep her out of the stores.

The court heard bosses at Marks & Spencer believe their total losses from the campaign is in excess of £10,000.

McNeilly, who was described as having a long-term heroin dependency, initially told police she could not remember any of the incidents but subsequently claimed to have acted under duress.

Proceedings had been adjourned to put in place a package of measures for treating her addiction and mental health issues.

In court today defence counsel Luke Curran confirmed arrangements are now in place to ensure she obtains all necessary medication.

The accused was also told she was on a final chance to have her pet dog returned to her by police.

A Crown lawyer stressed: “If Ms McNeilly is arrested and put in custody again the dog will be rehomed.

“Police have ensured that it has been looked after, but this is the last time they are going to do that.”

Imposing a curfew on her, Mr Justice Rooney expressed his hope that she would not be back in court again.

McNeilly assured him: “I won’t be, because I can’t lose Pablo.”