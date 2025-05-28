Northern Ireland primary school and nursery school closes after suspicious object discovered
Police in Londonderry are now dealing with a security alert on Limavady Road in the Waterside.
A public safety operation is underway following the discovery of a suspicious package, reported to police just after 10.15am this morning, 28 May.
Cordons are in place in the area of Heron Way with Nelson Drive.
While there are no roads closed, or evacuations of any homes at this time, Ebrington Primary School and Nursery have made the precautionary decision to close for the remainder of the day.
Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said: "We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, but I want to reassure everyone we are working our way through this situation as quickly as possible and appreciate the co-operation and patience from the school community and the public as we do so. "We will keep you updated."