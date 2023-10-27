All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Northern Ireland prison population up 12.8% in one year

The average number of people in prison in Northern Ireland has increased by 12.8%, it has emerged.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:35 BST
Those aged between 30 and 39 years made up the largest proportion (36.2%) of the average daily immediate custody prison population and the remand population (34.9%)Those aged between 30 and 39 years made up the largest proportion (36.2%) of the average daily immediate custody prison population and the remand population (34.9%)
Those aged between 30 and 39 years made up the largest proportion (36.2%) of the average daily immediate custody prison population and the remand population (34.9%)

The overall average daily prison population increased during 2022/23 to 1,685.

The number of men increased from 1,428 to 1,607 while the number of women rose from 66 to 78.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Figures released by the department of justice showed the remand population - those waiting to be sentenced - increased by 11.2% to 607 during 2022/23 from 546 the previous year. This was described as the highest level it has been over the last eight years.

Most Popular

During the same year, the average daily immediate custody population increased by 13.5% to 1,068 - the highest the immediate custody population has been since 2016/17.

Those aged between 30 and 39 years made up the largest proportion (36.2%) of the average daily immediate custody prison population and the remand population (34.9%).

Some 28% of the average daily population during 2022/23 had custodial sentences of less than or equal to one year - an increase from 27.3% during 2021/22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile those identifying as Catholic represented the largest proportion of the average daily prison population at 51.2% (863), while Protestant denominations and other Christians accounted for 33.8% (569).