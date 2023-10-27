Northern Ireland prison population up 12.8% in one year

The average number of people in prison in Northern Ireland has increased by 12.8%, it has emerged.

Those aged between 30 and 39 years made up the largest proportion (36.2%) of the average daily immediate custody prison population and the remand population (34.9%)

The overall average daily prison population increased during 2022/23 to 1,685.

The number of men increased from 1,428 to 1,607 while the number of women rose from 66 to 78.

Figures released by the department of justice showed the remand population - those waiting to be sentenced - increased by 11.2% to 607 during 2022/23 from 546 the previous year. This was described as the highest level it has been over the last eight years.

During the same year, the average daily immediate custody population increased by 13.5% to 1,068 - the highest the immediate custody population has been since 2016/17.

Some 28% of the average daily population during 2022/23 had custodial sentences of less than or equal to one year - an increase from 27.3% during 2021/22.

