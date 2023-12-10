All Sections
Northern Ireland: PSNI charge suspect with drugs offences after Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation against West Belfast UDA which netted £4k of cocaine

Police have charged a 45-year-old man with a series of drugs offences after a police operation against the west Belfast UDA.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 10th Dec 2023, 10:24 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 10:48 GMT
He has been charged with two counts of possession of a Class A Controlled drug, two counts of possession of a Class A Controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B Controlled drug.

The suspect is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 11 December.

The charges are in relation to the arrest of a man in the Shankill area of North Belfast on Saturday 9 December by detectives from the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force who were investigating criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

Police have charged a suspect after an operation against the west Belfast UDR netted £4k of cocaine.Police have charged a suspect after an operation against the west Belfast UDR netted £4k of cocaine.
The man was also charged with offences following a search at a property in the Crimea Close area of North Belfast on Thursday 28 September in which cocaine, with a street value of £4000, was seized along with drugs-related paraphernalia.

After the arrest on Saturday, Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Officers carried out a search at a property in the Shankill Road area of North Belfast as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA. A number of items have been seized including a vehicle and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs during the proactive policing operation and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Class A controlled drugs and possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continue to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.

Some of the items seized today, Saturday 9th December, by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.Some of the items seized today, Saturday 9th December, by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.
"I would ask anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all. Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”