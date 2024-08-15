Lee Price

Police are appealing for information to assist in locating 25-year-old Lee Price, who is currently unlawfully at large.

Price was convicted in relation to attempted hijacking following an incident in September 2021 and has since breached the conditions of his release from prison on licence.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with ginger hair and blue eyes.

Despite attempts to arrest Price, police have so far been unable to locate him. We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1425 of 06/01/23.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.