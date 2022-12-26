News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland road closed in both directions after ‘serious road traffic collision’

A road in Tyrone is closed in both directions, police have warned motorists.

By Roderick McMurray
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 4:18pm

The closure is due to a serious road accident.

In a statement this afternoon, the PSNI said: “The Dungannon Road, Cookstown is closed between Killycolp Road and Sherrigrim Road due to a serious road traffic collision.

"This closure is likely to remain in place for some time and motorists should avoid the area.”

The road is closed in both directions