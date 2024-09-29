Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road safety charity has warned that Northern Ireland is on target to match or exceed the eight-year-record of 71 road deaths in a single year.

Davy Jackson, Chair of Road Safe NI charity, was speaking after September’s tally for road deaths appeared to reach ten names over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The past month’s tragic record, which has not been confirmed by the PSNI, would appear to be the highest for any month this year, and may take the year’s toll to date as high as 50.

Mr Jackson was speaking after the tragic death of 61-year-old Newtownabbey woman Avril Seeds on Saturday. She was involved in a two-car crash on the O’Neill Road in Glengormley on Friday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avril Seeds (61) from Newtownabbey died on Saturday following a two-car crash in Newtownabbey on Friday. PA Photo.

On Thursday Joyce Taggart, 84, from Ballykelly died following a collision between a bus and car on the Clooney Road in the Co Londonderry village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jackson said: "We are deeply saddened that the death toll on our roads have reached current levels. We had hoped that last year's eight year high was a one off but it seems we will match or even exceed last year's total of 71, unless everyone starts paying more attention when driving.

"Ninety-five per cent of all collisions are human error. All due to the choices we make as road users.”

"The choices we make can be the difference in ourselves or other road users living. It’s that simple. We would call on everyone to drive with Care Courtesy and Consideration and avoid the fatal five;-

1. Speeding

2. Drink drug driving

3. Failing to wear a seat belt

4. Using a mobile phone

5. Careless driving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We can turn the trend around if we all work together."

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said every death was more than a statistic.

"They are individuals whose families and friends have been involved in traumatic, life-changing experiences," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a policing priority and we all have our part to play in keeping our roads safe. “Recognising the Fatal Five and the devastating consequences which careless driving can have on those affected by road deaths and injuries will hopefully enable us to reduce casualties.