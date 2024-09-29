Northern Ireland road deaths approaching eight-year-high, warning, after Avril Seeds from Newtonabbey passes away
Davy Jackson, Chair of Road Safe NI charity, was speaking after September’s tally for road deaths appeared to reach ten names over the weekend.
The past month’s tragic record, which has not been confirmed by the PSNI, would appear to be the highest for any month this year, and may take the year’s toll to date as high as 50.
Mr Jackson was speaking after the tragic death of 61-year-old Newtownabbey woman Avril Seeds on Saturday. She was involved in a two-car crash on the O’Neill Road in Glengormley on Friday.
On Thursday Joyce Taggart, 84, from Ballykelly died following a collision between a bus and car on the Clooney Road in the Co Londonderry village.
Mr Jackson said: "We are deeply saddened that the death toll on our roads have reached current levels. We had hoped that last year's eight year high was a one off but it seems we will match or even exceed last year's total of 71, unless everyone starts paying more attention when driving.
"Ninety-five per cent of all collisions are human error. All due to the choices we make as road users.”
"The choices we make can be the difference in ourselves or other road users living. It’s that simple. We would call on everyone to drive with Care Courtesy and Consideration and avoid the fatal five;-
1. Speeding
2. Drink drug driving
3. Failing to wear a seat belt
4. Using a mobile phone
5. Careless driving
He added: "We can turn the trend around if we all work together."
Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said every death was more than a statistic.
"They are individuals whose families and friends have been involved in traumatic, life-changing experiences," he said.
“Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a policing priority and we all have our part to play in keeping our roads safe. “Recognising the Fatal Five and the devastating consequences which careless driving can have on those affected by road deaths and injuries will hopefully enable us to reduce casualties.
Others who have tragically lost their lives this month have been father-of-five Daniel Lavelle (50) in Lisnaskea; Daniel McCallister (18) from Tandragee; Vinny Smith (50) in Lisnaskea; Noah Karran (18) from Claudy; Eileen Thornton (44) from Broughshane; Richard Maze (70) from Lisburn; Robert Lee (49) from Ballymoney and an unnamed man (35) who died after a car hit a tree in Kilrea.