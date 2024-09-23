Northern Ireland road traffic deaths: Funerals for Daniel McCallister (18), Richard Maze (70) and Robert Lee (49) after three seperate collisions
The funeral took place on Sunday for 18-year-old Daniel McCallister at St. John’s Parish Church, Mullabrack on Sunday at 2pm.
Mr McCallister was involved in a crash on the Cladymilltown Road to the south of Markethill, Co Armagh, just before 10.45pm on Monday.
He died on Wednesday afternoon last week while another driver left in a critical condition.
He was the son of William and Barbara of Ballyshiel Road, Clare, Tandragee, and brother of Sarah, Jack, Kathryn and Samuel.
Richard Maze (70) died after a crash on the Boa Island Road (which runs from Belleek eastwards near Lower Lough Erne) at about 2.55pm on Thursday.
His funeral takes place at Seymour Street Methodist Church in Lisburn on Thursday at 4pm.
Mr Maze lived on Saintsbury Avenue, Lisburn and was the husband of Thelma and father of Angela, David and brother to Wilma, John, Elizabeth, Carole and Kenneth.
He was the rider of a motorcycle that was in collision with a dark-coloured car.
Robert Lee (49) died at the scene of a crash on Frosses Road in north Antrim at around 11.20am on Thursday. The incident involved a silver Honda Civic, driven by Mr Lee, and a Scania lorry.
His funeral takes place at 2pm this Wednesday at James McMullan and Son Funeral Home in Ballymoney.
He lived at Millbank Gardens, Killyrammer and was the dearly beloved son of the late Margaret, dearest stepson of Robert and beloved brother of Francis, Scott, Elizabeth and Clive.