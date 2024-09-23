Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funerals are taking place for three men who died in separate road traffic accidents in recent days.

The funeral took place on Sunday for 18-year-old Daniel McCallister at St. John’s Parish Church, Mullabrack on Sunday at 2pm.

Mr McCallister was involved in a crash on the Cladymilltown Road to the south of Markethill, Co Armagh, just before 10.45pm on Monday.

He died on Wednesday afternoon last week while another driver left in a critical condition.

Daniel McCallister and Robert Lee died as a result of separate crashes, as did a third man, Richard Maze (not pictured)

He was the son of William and Barbara of Ballyshiel Road, Clare, Tandragee, and brother of Sarah, Jack, Kathryn and Samuel.

Richard Maze (70) died after a crash on the Boa Island Road (which runs from Belleek eastwards near Lower Lough Erne) at about 2.55pm on Thursday.

His funeral takes place at Seymour Street Methodist Church in Lisburn on Thursday at 4pm.

Mr Maze lived on Saintsbury Avenue, Lisburn and was the husband of Thelma and father of Angela, David and brother to Wilma, John, Elizabeth, Carole and Kenneth.

Richard Maze (from FRSNI's website) who died after a road collision last week.

He was the rider of a motorcycle that was in collision with a dark-coloured car.

Robert Lee (49) died at the scene of a crash on Frosses Road in north Antrim at around 11.20am on Thursday. The incident involved a silver Honda Civic, driven by Mr Lee, and a Scania lorry.

His funeral takes place at 2pm this Wednesday at James McMullan and Son Funeral Home in Ballymoney.