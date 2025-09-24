Northern Ireland school thanks emergency services after 'small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance discovered in a science classroom' is made safe

A ‘small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance was discovered in a science classroom at a school in the Craigstown Road area of Randalstown today’, it has been revealed.

The school affected was Saint Benedict’s College.

This afternoon a statement from the PSNI said: ‘Ammunition Technical Officers have carried out a controlled explosion on a small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance at a school in Randalstown today, Wednesday 24th September.

‘Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Patton said: “The explosion passed without incident.

“We want to thank the school community for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

“I can confirm again that there was nothing suspicious about the substance, which was discovered during a routine safety inspection.”

Earlier a PSNI statement said that officers were in attendance at the school alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO).

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Patton said: "At this stage, an evacuation has not been deemed necessary.

"The substance has been secured by Ammunition Technical Officers and a small planned controlled explosion is due to take place.

"I want to reassure the community that we do not suspect any criminal act, and there is no immediate risk.

"The safety of the children and staff at the school is our priority and we are carrying out these actions out of an abundance of caution.

"An update will follow in due course."

Classroom

Meanwhile a statement from the school on social media said: ‘Important Notice

‘Today, as a precautionary measure, our school followed advice from the PSNI regarding an outdated chemical substance located on the premises.

‘In coordination with the appropriate authorities, a controlled safety procedure was carried out to ensure the wellbeing of all students and staff.

‘We want to reassure our school community that all safety protocols were carefully followed and successfully completed.

‘Normal school operations have resumed.